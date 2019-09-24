Update Windows now to fix critical security issues, Microsoft warns

It’s time to run a Windows update on your Microsoft computer.

The company says the updates will protect your computer against critical and important vulnerabilities in its Internet Explorer (IE) browser and Windows Defender anti-virus software.

The tech giant has issued two emergency warnings.

The IE flaw affects versions 9, 10 and 11.

The Windows Defender bug makes it possible for a remote attacker to take over a target system and prevent legitimate users from using the software.

Users must install the security update for Internet Explorer manually. But the update for Windows Defender will be installed automatically.

