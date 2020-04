There will be several upcoming lane restrictions in the metro area to continue work on the RiverFront construction.

On Tuesday, April, 14 one lane of Douglas Street and one lane of Farnam Street will each close east of 14th Street for one month.

On Monday, April 20, two more lanes of Douglas Street will be closed for under a week. This will temporarily reduce Douglas to one-lane traffic.

Commuters may experience slowdowns during these times.