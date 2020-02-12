Unofficial final results show approval for $290M LPS Bond Special Election

A $290 million Lincoln Public School bond issue has received approval from Lincoln voters.

Results for the $290 million LPS Bond Special Election are expected at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11.

Unofficial results were released by the Lancaster County Election Commission beginning at 5 p.m. A full list of those results can be found click here.

As of 10:10 p.m on Tuesday, 100 percent of the results have been released. These votes are at 36,716 for and 22,455 against.

Tuesday's results will remain unofficial until they are confirmed by the state. The Canvassing board will meet on Thursday afternoon and will certify the results to the school district either Friday or early next week.

According to the district, the $290 million will pay for two new high schools, one in northwest Lincoln and one in southwest Lincoln, one new elementary, new athletics facilities, and upgrades to several middle schools.

"For the next four to five years Lincoln Public Schools will be spending $4 to $7 million dollars a month in the local community on local projects," said Liz Standish with LPS.

According to planning documents on LPS's website construction on the first new high school in northwest Lincoln is slated to start in April of this year with an expected completion date in April of 2022.

The second new high school in southeast Lincoln will start construction a year from now in April of 2021 with its doors set to open in April 2023.

The new athletics facilities are set to be done just before the school year in 2022.

"We have purchase agreements for both of the high school sites so the passage of the bond means we can complete those contracts," said Lanny Boswell LPS's board president.

Supporters like Great Schools for Great Kids, which hosted a watch party on Tuesday night, emphasized the need for the expansion citing an ever-growing district.

In the past 10 years enrollment in LPS has gone up about 20 percent.

"We had this special election in February so we were able to take advantage of the entire 2020 construction season," said Max Rodenburg with the group. "Which by our estimates show savings of $3 to $4 million dollars."

While the two groups celebrated the win tonight the work of getting bids out for construction starts in the very near future.

'We are gonna meet with the Planning Committee with the Board of Education bright and early Thursday morning to try to lay out some plans and some groundwork on whats ahead," said Standish.

The $290 million will take the place of another bond that is falling off the tax bill, thus there would be no increase to taxpayers in the Lincoln Public Schools District. However, there will also be no decrease in taxes.

