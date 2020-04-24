Shelter workers go to frontlines to protect the vulnerable from pandemic

They're not doctors nor nurses, but their work on the frontlines is helping save the lives of some of those most threatened by the pandemic.

Timeaki Allen has no doubt the Stephen Center is where she needs to be.

"The homeless community, they’re out there,” said Allen, a caseworker at the center. “All the shelters are full, people come in every day, they call, that doesn’t stop.”

And the work at the Stephen Center hasn’t stopped either; whether it’s providing a meal or helping to find a new job or home.

“We are frontlines,” said Allen. “We have to be here. It’s a must.”

Sharon Hughbanks has the same sense of urgency; she heads up the center’s addiction recovery program

“They have no other place to go, they have no other people to care for them,” said Hughbanks. “And so, we’re it,” noting that in this time of crisis their work is that much more critical.

“With the increase with anxiety and depression that we’ve seen there tends to be an increase in substance abuse as well,” said Hughbanks. “As the people who are not able to get services will not be safe at home they may be engaging in some risky behaviors.”

It’s a truth Addison Incarto knows all too well; he started in the recovery program a few weeks ago.

“I’m hoping that following their program and getting some insight from them it will allow me to continue my life on the outside and be there for my son,” said Incarto. “And change who I am as a person and live a better life”

It’s that kind of hope driving workers at Stephen Center.

“I’d still be out there using. I could possibly be dead, or in jail,” said Incarto. “Not places want to be, and so I’m very grateful for the Stephen Center for allowing us to come in.”

The Stephen Center is taking precautionary measures to help keep Covid-19 out of their facilities. Including monitoring temperatures, social distancing and keeping to strict cleaning schedule.

They are in need of hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes. If you’d like to make a donation you can find more information on their website stephencenter.org.

