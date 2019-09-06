Unsafe water warnings in West Point frustrate those who need a translation

Some residents in West Point, Neb. waited a long time for the State to confirm their unsafe water suspicions, but nearly 20 percent of the population had to wait even longer.

West Point resident Lisa Eisenmenger shows 6 News a "clean" load of clothes in her washing machine on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2019. This laundry is sitting in twice-filtered rinse water in her washing machine.

Norma Pinedo is one of many Spanish speaking residents living in West Point and using its water, she also owns a restaurant.

“It’s very, very important for us to know what to be aware of,” said Pinedo.

Last week the state notified West Point of its high levels of manganese in the water—which can cause neurological problems. When notified the town received the message through social media, mailed flyers, and on their website, but all in only English.

Some residents like Jennifer Barragan believe that the message should have also been sent in Spanish to accommodate the vast majority of West Point that speaks it.

“I do think they forget sometimes that it’s not only a white community, that we do have those people that struggle with English,” said Barragan.

6 News reached out to the Mayor of West Point and heard that they were waiting on a translation from the state.

