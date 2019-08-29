Unsafe water in West Point frustrates residents

Since the State Health Department’s order Wednesday to quit drinking West Point’s tap water, frustrations are still running high — and other complications are surfacing.

The Runza in town isn’t able to serve fountain pop because it uses the city’s water; and the grocery stores in the area resemble those seen in the South, on hurricane alert.

Families told 6 News that the water is so brown, they don’t have white clothes anymore.

West Point Public Schools installed filters to their drinking fountains that test the water. A green light means the water is safe.

“We had one drinking fountain with a yellow light, and it didn’t pass,” Superintendent Bill McAllister said.

He there’s no chancing it with the kids under age 6 — they get bottled water because experts say manganese impacts young minds the most.

According to experts, it can cause neurological issues.

Resident Lisa Eisenmenger stopped drinking the water in April 2018. She said her son started to have trouble with balance and coordination, and that it got better after he stopped drinking the water.

What she doesn’t understand is why the city didn’t take her concerns seriously.

“What gives me comfort and relief is that everyone now knows they shouldn’t drink the water,” Eisenmenger said.

A common frustration among many here was the city telling everyone the water was safe — even for kids — only to learn that it wasn’t.

The city administrator said the process of testing water is slow and that they moved as quickly as they could.