Unlicensed contractor causes serious mistakes in families home

Remodeling your home can be far more expensive than expected if you don’t look beyond the price. A six on your side investigation found serious mistakes by an unlicensed contractor even though a homeowner thought she did her homework.

Work completed by a contractor has Pam Potts demanding a straight answer.

“We need at least a partial refund just due to the fact that we have to pay somebody else to come in and tear all this out, and have them redo everything that’s been done,” said Potts.

Pam paid MJ’s remodeling half down or 45-hundred dollars and owner Melissa Tripp who declined an interview says by phone, “If you look at the dam job it’s done correctly 100 percent.”

Omaha’s chief building inspector, Mike Wilwerding, doesn’t agree.

“I see four or five things that don’t’ meet code. I’d red tag this, I’d reject this inspection,” said Wilwerding.

Gaps show a lack of support and the drywall is too thin for code.

“You can see that big bow up there,” said Wilwerding.

Outside stairs don’t stand up to code when stood on and then there’s a section of replaced shingles.

The inspector found no permits pulled for the project.

Pam says, the contractor told her no permit was needed.

Wilwerding says, anything structural or that you can walk under needs to have a permit.

The contractor claims the condo association promised to pull permits. That’s not true says the board secretary.

“We have advised our people to make sure they do their due diligence on anyone they has working,” said Daphanie McTwiggan, on the condo board.

That means checking for permits. Contractors doing this kind of work in Omaha must also be licensed.

“This guy’s not licensed, didn’t pull any permits,” said Wilwerding.

The contractor is registered with the state but the Nebraska Labor Department says, “Registration allows us to verify work comp coverage and not intended to measure qualifications of a contractor.”

Pam says this was a big lesson learned the hard way.

The contractor told Six On Your Side that she and her husband did 95 percent of the work and only got paid half, so the 45-hundred dollars won’t be refunded. The building inspector can turn any unlicensed contractor over to the city prosecutor but advises that a civil unit may be necessary.