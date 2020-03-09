University of Nebraska preparing to go online with courses, amidst Corona Virus fears

Fears of spreading coronavirus have already shut the doors on a handful of schools across the country; now it's all hands on deck as local universities prepare for the worst.

“What we're focusing on this week is doing a dry run, we're doing a test case,” said Jeffrey Gold, Chancellor at the University of Nebraska Omaha, and University Nebraska Medical Center.

They’re testing across all University of Nebraska campuses to see if they're ready to move their courses online.

“To make sure we're going to check all the bells and whistles and make sure that the technology works well,” said Gold. “That there are no issues, questions or concerns that could arise in event that this became necessary."

The chancellor emphasizing, there is no reason to panic.

“I want to be very clear with the audience. We have not pulled the trigger on that,” said Gold. “We are very much business as usual, all of our classes are being held system-wide."

UNO students, confident in the steps the university is taking.

“They’ve sent out a lot of emails saying they have a plan and everything if something were to happen,” said Marissa Shaneyfelt, a junior at UNO. “So I think they're prepared and everything and won't be a big deal."

Over at Creighton University, students are pretty certain they'll be back in class Monday when spring break comes to an end.

“I don't think we're to the point where we need to shut them down -- yet -- at least,” said Zoey Menges, one of the students who didn’t leave campus for the break.

Creighton did not confirm any specific plans relating to the virus but did say their leadership has been meeting.

Back over at UNO, the chancellor said they're working closely with the state and local governments, as well as local health departments. Any decision to shut down on-campus classes would be made collectively.

“It would have to be a community decision, in other words, it doesn't make any sense to stop co-hosting the students on campus if we're not doing the same thing for other large social gatherings in the community,” said Gold.