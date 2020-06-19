UNO to require, provide masks this fall

A university official said UNO will require all students, staff, and faculty to wear masks on campus during the upcoming fall semester.

Jane Meza, Ph.D., the interim executive director for Health security at University of Nebraska – Omaha confirmed the policy Friday.

Meza told 6 News that the university has ordered 40,000 masks, and that each student, staff, and faculty member will receive two.

Classes start Aug. 24.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.