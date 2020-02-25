University of Nebraska-Omaha to become hub of counterterrorism research

The University of Nebraska at Omaha has been chosen to lead a team of universities and other partners in studying counterterrorism and terrorism prevention.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Science and Technology Directorate announced Monday that the university has won a $36.5 million, 10-year grant.

The university will spearhead a consortium of academic, industry, government and laboratory partners in finding ways to prevent or counteract threats to the nation’s people, infrastructure and economy.

A directorate spokesman says it will be the directorate's 10th such research center of excellence. He couldn't immediately say what made the Omaha school stand out for selection.