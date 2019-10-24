University of Nebraska Lincoln receives $4.5 million from Department of Defense for research

The University of Nebraska Lincoln is partnering with the Department of Defense and getting a $4.5 million, 3-year grant to research Graphene.

The University was one of several institutions chosen, and the only institution to lead the research effort. Nebraska researchers are calling Graphene the miracle material.

Graphene is a 2-dimensional carbon material that is very strong, but very small, just about 1 to 2 nanometers. It is 100,000 times thinner than human hair and can conduct electricity.

Because it is so small, Graphene proves hard to work with, but researchers at Nebraska believe that by using artificial DNA technology, they can create the shape needed to create Graphene-based electronics.

After 8 years of research, the research team at Nebraska said this grant is pushing them one step closer to creating Graphene technology.

"This research actually has many practical applications, so we expect the structures we are making can be used in various electronic devices or electronic circuits," said Alex Sinitskii, an associate professor of Chemistry at the University.

The grant from the Department of Defense's Naval Office will help the University hire more researchers to their team.