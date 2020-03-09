University of Kansas Hospital has patient with coronavirus

A woman admitted to the University of Kansas Hospital with the coronavirus is the Johnson County woman who state officials previously identified as having the first case in Kansas.

Hospital and state officials said Monday the woman is under 50 and is being monitored in a specially equipped area designed to prevent the spread of the virus. They said she's doing well. Kansas Health and Environment Secretary Lee Norman says the woman's family members are under voluntary quarantine and he doesn't expect to see any further consequences from her illness.