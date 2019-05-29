United Express flights out of Kearney resume

All United Express flights out of the Kearney Regional Airport have resumed.

FAA officials have reported that the Automated Weather Observation System (AWOS) is up and running. United Express reports that today’s flight from Denver to Kearney is scheduled to arrive in Kearney on time at 3:43 p.m. and subsequent flights are back on schedule.

According to a release from the city of Kearney, the Automated Weather Observation System (AWOS) at the Kearney Regional Airport was damaged, canceling flights on Tuesday.

The equipment is owned and maintained by the Federal Aviation Administration and reports weather information to the flight crews for the landing and takeoff of the aircraft.

Passengers with questions should contact 1-800-United1 for flight updates.

