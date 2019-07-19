Unique ways to stay safe and cool in the Omaha heat

Ice cream, water parks, and fire hydrant parties are just a few ways people in the community are staying safe in the extreme heat.

Katherine Patton brought a cooler of water with her to the Splash Pad in Benson to keep the kids from getting heat exhaustion.

"You have to be very careful you know, you can't really tell until it's too late," said Patton.

The Omaha Fire Department set up a hydrant party on 34th and Burt today to offer some unique fun.

Firefighter, Chris Draft said, "It's something you don't get to do every day, you don't always get to see how a fire-hydrant works."

Cone Flower Creamery in Balck Stone was also full to the brim with people trying to escape the heat in a different way.

"We have to cool down somehow and when I have a little one with me sweating too, there is no better way to keep her going than some ice cream," said Cone Flower visiter, Joe Mickeliunas.

So many ways to soak up the sun safely in the metro, you don't have to choose just one.

