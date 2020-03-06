Unique housing development comes to Elkhorn

Those traveling the northwestern parts of the city may have noticed a lot of construction going on in recent years.

Since being annexed in 2007, Elkhorn in particular has seen rapid growth and there's more on the way.

It’s lunch hour in Olde Towne, or downtown, Elkhorn and business is booming.

Terry Morgan works at Fala's Treasures and Coffee House.

He's excited by the growth in the area.

“We've been doing really, really, really great,” he said. “It gives me more hope because it seems like more people are going to start coming in, hopefully.”

Shirley and Dick Speck have seen the area expand too.

“We drove through two miles of cornfield when we came here six year ago,” Dick said.

“When we moved into our neighborhood we were about the 6th or 7th house on our circle and since its filled,” Shirley said.

And it appears more people are coming.

Plans for developing nearly 17 and one half acres on the west side of 204th Street at Blondo are moving forward.

Truck after truck hauls away dirt clearing the way for 126 row house-style two and three bedroom homes along with three commercial buildings.

“We've always talked about how Elkhorn and particularly Olde Towne could be something of a node like Benson or Dundee and I think we see projects like this that continue to go in that area,” Omaha City Councilman Brinker Harding said. “I think you are going to see that it will be successful and it's a great place to live.”

Plans also call for extending Blondo Street west of 204th to connect with Olde Towne.

Councilman Harding said filling in a large space in the middle of Elkhorn will add more than just housing to the area.

“It’s kind of a unique product for the Elkhorn area,” he said. “Really diverse and something that the market is demanding that I think will be very successful.”

The Omaha City Council will grant final approval on the plot of land next Tuesday.

Harding said groundbreaking will happen this spring with construction taking about two years.