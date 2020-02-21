Union committee rejects NFL labor deal; player reps to vote

The NFL players’ union executive committee voted 6-5 Friday to recommend rejecting the terms of a labor deal approved by NFL owners the previous day.

The owners’ proposal features a 17-game season, shorter preseason, larger rosters and limits on the number of international games.

It will next be voted on by the 32 player representatives.

Even if they reject it, the union is expected to bring the plan to the entire membership.

If the NFLPA does not approve the terms, the current collective bargaining agreement that expires in March 2021 would remain in effect and further talks would be required.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.