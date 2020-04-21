Union Pacific cites COVID-19 in announcement of furloughs, executive pay cuts

Citing an "unprecedented drop in volume due to COVID-19," Union Pacific on Tuesday announced four months of furloughs and executive pay cuts.

According to an email from a UP spokeswoman, "nonagreement" employees will be required to take a week off without pay each month from May to August. In addition, executives and members of the board of directors will take a 25% pay cut for the same duration, the email states.

"Union Pacific has enacted several cost-saving measures, but they are not sufficient to offset the significant decline in volume," the email states.

