Union Omaha unveils jerseys for inaugural season

Omaha's new soccer team, Union Omaha, unveiled their jerseys on Thursday, which showcases their new sponsors.

The team has partnered with CHI Health and Nebraska Medicine.

Their jerseys also feature the Blackstone District on the right sleeve.

The new apparel is already on sale. A portion of the proceeds will go to the two sponsors to support them in the fight against COVID-19.

The slogan they're using is #BendTheCurve.

Union Omaha is part of the USL. They'll play at Werner Park.

Right now, their season should already be underway. A new start date has not yet been announced.