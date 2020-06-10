Union Omaha to return to play July 18

Union Omaha was voted to begin the process of returning to play in 2020 with a start date set on July 18.

According to the release, information regarding schedule, competition format, broadcast, and other details will be released in the coming weeks.

The league's return to play will include an emphasis on public health guidelines and protocols.

“Union Omaha is thrilled at the prospect of hosting our inaugural season at Werner Park in 2020. Our commitment to our fans and partners has never wavered, and we cannot wait to welcome everyone to the games. We appreciate everyone’s patience as we work to finalize the 2020 schedule.” Said Chief Operating Officer, Matt Homonoff.