Unexpected expenses delaying Elkhorn beautification

It’s being called a gem of the west in Omaha and it's being polished in part by taxpayers. Downtown Elkhorn has been undergoing a major makeover, but delays and changes raise questions about the project cost.

Selling this and that, Kelli Fuglsang invites customers to come in. If you can get in.

“Put in and taken out, put in and taken out, the third time in front of my building,” said Fuglsang.

Down the street for handicap access, more new concrete had to be torn out on advice from the city to the Elkhorn business Improvement District.

“They own the project and they’re responsible for the construction management of it. They basically had to tear out two of the ramps and then reconstruct them to meet standards,” said Mike Kleffner, City Construction Engineer.

Restaurant owner Kevin Stork is on the board that hired a private engineer and contractor for the project that includes traffic flow restrictors.

“It’s’ too big, it doesn’t need to be that big,” said Stork.

Tire marks show how some vehicles can’t navigate the turn.

To fix the rubber not meeting the road, the nodes are going to be cut back seven feet.

The node was made shorter Friday morning, but the list continues to grow.

“I know who is paying for it, you and me,” said Stork.

Drainage issues require replacing a new drive and steps may be added to plans for a wider walk on the block.

Carl Anderson, another shop owner said, “It’s tough to meet all the expectations of the ADA, compliance with the city and then also make all the shop owners happy.”

This includes Omaha taxpayers too because even though the city isn’t managing the project, the city gave the business improvement district a half million dollars towards it.

Omaha Councilman Brinker Harding said, “If there are modifications to be made that’s what we’re taking a look at doing.”

Changes mean unexpected bills.

“There’s some contingency in there so we’ll take a look at what’s left in the initial budget if there are additional funds needed I guess we’re just going to have to figure out how we pay for that,” said Harding.

Though changes in the makeover may seem extreme some business owners say the wait and cost will be worth it.

“Old Town Elkhorn is coming strong and that’s what’s going to happen. We’re going to have a classy place here when we’re done,” said Anderson.

The project engineer says some of the issues have been caused by an out of state contractor who isn’t familiar with Omaha requirements. He’s asked for a cost on the change orders. The city says business owners in the improvement district will pay about $130,000 on the project.

