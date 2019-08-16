Unemployment inches up in Nebraska, Iowa in July

Labor officials in Nebraska and Iowa reported on Friday that unemployment rates in both states edged upwards.

Nebraska's unemployment rose a tenth of a point from June's 3% to hit 3.1% in July. The Nebraska Labor Department said in a news release Friday that the preliminary July rate was four-tenths of a point higher than the adjusted July 2018 rate of 2.7%.

The new Nebraska rate is well below July's national preliminary rate of 3.7%, which is unchanged from the June rate.

The department says nonfarm employment was up nearly 6,800 over the year-ago figure but down more than 9,500 over the month.

In Iowa, the unemployment rate climbed slightly in July to 2.5% but remains among the lowest in the nation.

Iowa Workforce Development announced Friday that the unemployment rate rose from 2.4% in June. The rate had been stuck at that level since July 2018.

Although the unemployment rate increased, the number of residents with jobs also rose by about 4,000 compared to June. The number of unemployed residents increased by about 1,400.

Iowa's unemployment rate was third-lowest in the nation, behind Vermont and North Dakota and tied with New Hampshire.