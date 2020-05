Right here in the heartland unemployment numbers are rising.

Last week, Nebraska state officials received nearly 5,900 new jobless claims.

That's up slightly from the previous week. The state also has more than 60,000 continuing claims.

In Iowa, the numbers jumped. Over 14,500 new claims were filed last week.

That's up more than 1,500 from the previous week. The state's total in continuing claims is nearly 180,000.