Undecided voters leave race wide open leading into Iowa caucuses

With less than two weeks to the Iowa caucuses, it looks to be a wide-open race.

Democratic Presidential hopefuls are making a final push in Council Bluffs, but they have a long way to go.

“Hell, I thought I had my mind made up to today, but Mr. Steyer just brought up some good points,” said Lee Hazer.

She was among the 50 plus people hearing out democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer Tuesday morning in Council Bluffs. Hazer said he hit on some key issues for her.

“Living wages, fair jobs, true infrastructure,” she noted. "

Steyer fielded questions on health care, the economy, and the environment, to name a few. On mother, concerned about her college-bound daughter going into debt.

“What is your plan if you've got one for financial aid for kids like my daughter?” she asked.

Steyer responding, “First of all I believe in two years of free college and one percent interest on the loans."

Take a walk down Main Street and you can't help but notice the candidate's efforts to stake their claim, but with decision-day fast approaching, there are still many Iowans undecided.

A CNN/Des Moines Register poll taken earlier this month shows just four in 10 Iowa Democrats are sold on a single candidate

For months now the hopefuls have been landing Council Bluffs to make their case for the nomination. And, if you live in Iowa, you’re likely getting a slew of campaign advertisements in the mail.

But despite the candidate's best efforts it looks like anything is possible to come February 3.

"It’s ah . . . a lot to think about,” said Hazer.

Former vice president Joe Biden was set for a visit to Council Bluffs last Friday but cancelled because of the snowy weather. No word yet from his campaign on whether he'll reschedule before decision day in Iowa.

The latest polling shows Biden holding on as the front runner.

