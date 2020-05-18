People being turned away from South Omaha test site raises uncertainty

It’s proving to be a massive effort in South Omaha, people are being turned away from the Covid-19 test sites as supply runs out.

The line began getting long early Monday just across the street from OneWorld Community Health Centers in South Omaha. Law enforcement was on hand ready to turn people away as soon as tests were expected to run out.

‘At last count, we had 105 people in line, so when we get to 300 we’ll let them know so people don’t’ have to sit out there and wait and be disappointed,” said Phil Rooney with the Douglas County Health Department.

Avoiding disappointment is going to be tough. For those turned away there’s no list to sign onto; no way of securing a spot in line for the next day

“I assume if we get more tests then we’ll be giving more out, but 300 is what we’ve been able to get a hold of today to use,” said Rooney.

Across the street, OneWorld is conducting anywhere from 50 to 100 tests a day.

“We have a several-day supply right now, but we’re constantly searching for more because we know several days from now we’ll be out of supply,” said Joel Dougherty, CEO of OneWorld Community Health Centers.

But securing more tests is only half the battle, there’s a limit to how much staff can handle.

“We’re testing as many people as we can at OneWorld right now,” said Dougherty.

Any additional tests would go across the street where they have more people power.

“Added supply would mean being able to keep the county, and the health department, and the National Guard down here longer,” said Dougherty, adding it’s critical to keep the supports here.

“The virus is here, it’s in South Omaha, we need the resources right now,” said Dougherty. “We need a sustained effort down here of this size for at least another four to six weeks.”

Right now only people with symptoms and people who work in high-risk places, such as meatpacking plants are being tested. In order to get tested you have to fill out a questionnaire either online - or on-site.

