Ultralight aircraft crashes in east Lincoln

Authorities are investigating the crash of an ultralight aircraft in east Lincoln that sent the pilot to the hospital with unknown injuries Sunday morning.

Rescue crews responded to the scene near 102nd and Holdrege, at Pester Airport, around 11:23 a.m. Pester is a private airport east of Lincoln.

According to officials, when the plane was found it had its nose in the ground. The pilot got out after the crash and went to the hospital.

Injuries and the cause of the crash are unclear.