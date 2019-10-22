Ultra Chic Boutique fundraiser 2020 date announced

Max I. Walker announced that the 13th annual Ultra Chic Boutique dress sale will be held Saturday, February 1st.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at A View on State Street, located at 134th and State streets.

According to a release, dress donations are now being accepted at all Max I. Walker locations. Employees will clean, press, and store the dresses for no charge.

The dresses are then sold at the event for $30 each. All proceeds are donated to the Alzheimer’s Association, Nebraska Chapter.

The release says that the 2018 and 2019 sales reached a combined $38,000 for the association.

Max I. Walker says there’s something for everyone. Dresses will be available in all shapes, sizes, and colors. They also describe the event as a more eco-friendly way to shop.

