Ugly brawl breaks out at end of Kansas State-Kansas game

Third-ranked Kansas and Kansas State ended their bitter showdown with a wild melee behind the basket that included punches, shoving and at least one player picking up a stool.

The brawl started moments after the Jayhawks tried to dribble out the time on their 81-60 victory.

Silvio De Sousa was stripped by the Wildcats' DaJuan Gordon near mid-court and Gordon tried to go in for a layup. The Jayhawks' big man recovered and blocked his shot, sending Gordon to the floor, then stood over him barking.

That triggered benches to empty and punches to be thrown.