Uber Eats rolls out more ‘Family Style Meals’

(CNN/Gray News) – Uber Eats is offering something new it says will help families save money on food delivery orders during the pandemic.

The company’s app now features more family-style meals.

“Easily ordering family meals from the Uber Eats app will give families more time to do what matters, while allowing Uber Eats to handle the rest,” a statement from the company said.

“Eaters can select family meals from participating restaurants by tapping the ‘Family Style Meals’ section in the app.”

The feature is launching in New York City and surrounding suburbs, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Chicago, Miami and Toronto.

San Francisco, Washington, Dallas, Boston, Houston, Connecticut and New Jersey will follow.

A full rollout in the United States and Canada will come by June.

