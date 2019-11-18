USSTRATCOM: Change of command and Command Facility Dedication

U.S. Strategic Command is hosting a change of command ceremony Monday morning at Offutt Air Force Base that will include the Command and Control Facility (C2F) Dedication.

Air Force Gen. John Hyten, commander of USSTRATCOM, will facilitate the dedication ceremony for the new command and control facility, marking the completion of the command’s newest weapon system.

Deputy Secretary of Defense David Norquist will serve as the presiding official for the change of command and Gen. Mark A. Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff is scheduled to attend.

Gen. Hyten will hand over command to Vice Adm. Charles A. Richard during the ceremony.

Adm. Richard is a native of Decatur, Alabama, and is a 1982 graduate with honors from the University of Alabama. He has earned master’s degrees with honors from the Catholic University of America and the Naval War College.

Richard comes to USSTRATCOM after serving as the commander of Submarine Forces Atlantic in Norfolk, Virginia.

Hyten was nominated by President Donald Trump in April to serve as the 12th Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He has served as USSTRATCOM’s commander since November 2016.

USSTRATCOM Public Affairs says the dedication of the C2F facility marks "a major step forward toward modernization of the nuclear enterprise." It's being dedicated in honor of General Curtis LeMay, the father of the former Strategic Air Command.

The C2F is billed as a "state-of-the-art weapon system that will carry on the legacy of strategic deterrence that Gen. LeMay brought to Omaha in 1948."

The ceremonies are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.