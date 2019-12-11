USPS works to protect packages from porch pirates

Hundreds of millions of packages are being delivered across the nation and one agency is working to your precious items safe.

United States Postal Service says their mail carriers are always on high alert, looking around them every time they get out of the truck and calling in if they see something suspicious.

We tagged along with mail carrier John Synder that's been on the same route for almost 4 years. He says he knows most of the people in the neighborhoods.

"I only see them once a week but you still get to know their names, know who they are Mr. Stevenson always greets us outside," Synder said.

He says protecting packages is a job all on its own. Just last week, ring doorbell video caught a woman stealing packages off a doorstep in Dundee. And in Bellevue, neighbors posted about a car they believe was following delivery trucks.

"Just keep looking around as your going, make sure no one is coming up behind you.." he adds, "make sure the truck is always locked when you're not in it, make sure anything you deliver secure in an area where it can't be seen from the street," said Synder.

Synder says he's always watching his surroundings, double-checking to see each package delivery is secure.

The US postal service knows packages are an easy target for thieves this time of year and that's why they want neighbors to also stay vigilant.

"If you see a car in the neighborhood that's following the carrier, parked in locations that seem suspicious, we don't want to be paranoid but we want to take all the precautions we can," said Mark Inglett, Communication Specialist, USPS.

USPS workers want to remind anyone looking to tamper with mail or harass a carrier could face federal charges.

If you know you're not going to be home, experts say the best way customers can protect their packages with tracking or get them delivered to work or a neighbor.