USL Omaha to reveal team identity

United Soccer League's Omaha franchise is expected to announce the team's crest, name, and colors at an event Thursday evening in the Benson neighborhood.

Prior to the announcement, USL Omaha's website was sporting only a graphic, resembling the eyes of an owl, which the team also posted on its social media channels shortly before the event.

An expansion team, Omaha's team will be the eleventh in the USL's League One.

