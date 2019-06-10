USGS confirms 4.0 magnitude earthquake near Cleveland, rumbles felt throughout Ohio

The United States Geological Survey confirmed a 4.0 magnitude earthquake in Lake Erie approximately 2.5 miles north of Eastlake at approximately 10:50 a.m.

Map shows how far rumbles were felt in Northeast Ohio (Source: USGS)

There is no damage reported in the immediate vicinity of the earthquake epicenter in Eastlake, according to Ohio law enforcement. Although, multiple agencies reported an overwhelming amount of 911 calls from residents asking what the shaking was.

Rumblings were felt in portions of Cuyahoga, Geauga, Summit, Ashtabula, Portage, Lorain, Medina, and Summit counties, according to the USGS.

Residents in Northeast Ohio can submit a “Felt Report” to the USGS describing what they experienced during the earthquake. As of 1 p.m. Monday, more than 3,100 reports were filled out for the Eastlake-area event.

The depth of the earthquake was approximately 3.1 miles.

Aftershocks are possible, but geological experts who spoke to WOIO say they will likely not be felt.

The largest earthquake recorded by the USGS in Northeast Ohio was a magnitude 4.8 shock in 1986. The most recent damaging earthquake in the area occurred in 1998 in northwestern Pennsylvania and registered a magnitude 4.5.

According to USGS estimates, a magnitude 4.0 earthquake can be felt as far as 60 miles from where it originated.

People immediately took to Twitter to report feeling rumblings throughout Northeast Ohio.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.