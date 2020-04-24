U.S. states build stockpiles of malaria drug touted by Trump

State and local governments across the United States have obtained more than 30 million doses of a malaria drug touted by President Donald Trump to treat patients with the new coronavirus, despite warnings from doctors that more research is needed.

The states acquired the medication as Trump regularly promoted it from the podium in White House briefings.

The Associated Press' reporting shows at least 22 states and Washington, D.C., secured shipments of the drug, hydroxychloroquine.

Sixteen of those states were won by Trump in 2016. Five of them, including North Carolina and Louisiana, are now led by Democratic governors.