US ranks 39th on measurements of children’s survival, report says

The United States ranks lower than 38 other countries when it comes to children’s survival, health, education and nutrition, according to a new report published in The Lancet.

The United States ranks lower than 38 other countries on measurements of children's survival. (Source: CNN)

The report ranked 180 countries based on data that used various factors to measure the extent of which a child was given the opportunity to fulfill their potential. The research included child survival rates, years of school, teen birth rates, maternal mortality, prevalence of violence, growth and nutrition.

The U.S. came in at number 39. The top 10 countries ranked in the study are Norway, South Korea, Netherlands, France, Ireland, Denmark, Japan, Belgium, Iceland, and the United Kingdom. Central African Republic ranked last.

To improve outcomes among children, some of the recommendations by researchers are for countries to stop excessive carbon emissions and tighten regulations around commercial marketing of junk food, alcohol and other harmful products. Researchers also say new policies to protect children’s health, nutrition and rights should be introduced and children’s voices should be incorporated into policy decisions.

The study also ranked countries based on excess carbon emissions, which researchers say will prevent younger generations from having a healthy and sustainable feature. When it comes to sustainability goals and excess carbon emissions, the U.S. ranked near the bottom at 173.

