US official: American casualties in Afghan military mission

The U.S. military says American and Afghan military personnel have been fired on while conducting an operation in Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province.

There are multiple American casualties, but the number and the extent of the injuries aren’t not immediately known. That’s according to a U.S. official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss information that’s not been officially released.

A U.S. military spokesman in Afghanistan says in a statement that both Afghan and U.S. personnel were “engaged by direct firing.”

The Taliban and the Islamic State group affiliate both operate in eastern Nangarhar province.

The incident comes as Washington seeks to find an end to the war in Afghanistan.

