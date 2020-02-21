US flu outbreak eases, deaths top 16K

America’s flu season is still going strong, but has eased a bit, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.

Flu was widespread in Puerto Rico and 47 states. In Hawaii, Oregon, Idaho, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands, the outbreaks are less active. (Source: CDC)

The CDC estimates that so far this season there have been at least 29 million flu illnesses, 280,000 hospitalizations and 16,000 deaths from flu.

This flu season has been especially bad so far for children and young adults. Their rates remain higher than in recent flu seasons.

A total of 105 influenza-associated deaths in children have been reported so far this season. That’s an increase of 13 since last week’s report.

Flu was widespread in Puerto Rico and 47 states. In Hawaii, Oregon, Idaho, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands, the outbreaks are less active.

Flu shots are recommended for everyone 6 months of age and older.

A new CDC report shows getting a vaccine reduces a child’s risk of going to the doctor with flu by 55%.

It takes about two weeks for antibodies to develop and provide protection against the flu after your vaccination.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.