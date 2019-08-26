U.S. Senators pressure Army Corps to rebuild levee in Hamburg

In a letter to the United States Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Senators Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley press for commitment to rebuild a levee in Hamburg, Iowa following the flood.

Two-thirds of the city of Hamburg was underwater after a levee that had been previously lowered by the Corps was overrun.

The Corps committed to rebuilding the levee to its original height, after discussions with the state of Iowa and the city of Hamburg, according to a release from Joni Ernst. They have yet to keep the promise.

Grassley and Ernst write, “We are very concerned about a recent development regarding the Ditch 6 Levee in the City of Hamburg, Iowa. We request that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers immediately begin construction of the Ditch 6 Levee as the Corps designed and to the level of the signed agreement it has with the City of Hamburg and the State of Iowa in June 2019.”

The Senators expect the Corps to honor their commitment and agreement with the community of Hamburg.

