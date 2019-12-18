U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar to visit 27 Iowa counties before Iowa Caucuses

Updated: Wed 1:12 PM, Dec 18, 2019

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT)-- U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar will head off on her third bus tour starting Friday, December 20th and plans to stop in 27 Iowa Counties.

Klobuchar makes a stop in Council Bluffs on Saturday, December 21st at 8:15 p.m. at The Gorman's residence at 203 5th Ave.

Here are the other stops she will be making:

Friday, December 20:

Henry County Meet & Greet – 1:45 p.m.
Central Park Coffee
120 S Main Street
Mt. Pleasant, IA

Jefferson County Meet & Greet -- 3:45 PM
Fairfield Arts and Convention Center
200 N Main St
Fairfield, IA

Van Buren County Visit -- 5:30 PM
Dutchman’s General Store
103 Division St
Cantril, IA

Davis County Visit -- 6:45 PM
Sidelines Grill
203 Weaver Rd
Bloomfield, IA

Appanoose County Visit -- 8:15 PM
Continental Hotel
217 N 13th St
Centerville, IA

Saturday, December 21:

Wayne County Visit -- 7:50 AM
Sisters at Heart
203 W State St
Corydon, IA

Decatur County Meet & Greet -- 8:55 AM
Lamoni Community Center
108 S Chestnut Street
Lamoni, IA

Clarke County Meet & Greet -- 10:30 AM
Chamber Main Street Building
115 E Washington St
Osceola, IA

Union County Visit -- 12:30 PM
Adams Street Espresso
213 W Adams St
Creston, IA

Ringgold County Visit -- 1:50 PM
Ringgold County Freedom Rock
W 3rd Street
Diagonal, IA

Adams County Visit -- 2:45 PM
Primrose
619 Davis Ave
Corning, IA

Taylor County Visit -- 4:00 PM
Taylor County Museum
1001 Pollock Blvd
Bedford, IA

Page County Dems Ham Ball Visit -- 5:00 PM
Garrison House
106 N 16th Street
Clarinda, IA

Fremont County Visit -- 6:45 PM
Silver Spur Bar & Grill
708 Illinois St
Sidney, IA

Council Bluffs House Party -- 8:15 PM
The Gormans’ Residence
203 5th Ave
Council Bluffs, IA

Sunday, December 22:

Harrison County Visit -- 9:00 AM
Bunkhouse Cafe Too
123 N 4th Ave
Logan, IA

Shelby County Coffee Visit -- 10:15 AM
Milk and Honey
1101 7th St
Harlan, IA

Audubon County Visit -- 11:30 AM
Albert The Bull
115 Circle Dr
Audubon, IA

Crawford County Visit -- 12:30 AM
El Jimador Mexican Grill
2506 4th Ave
Denison, IA

Monona County Farm and Agricultural Discussion -- 2:15 PM
Onawa, Iowa -- Private Residence, RSVP for details

Ida County Visit -- 3:45 PM
Old Town Vineyard & Winery
512 Father Dailey Dr
Ida Grove, IA

Sac County Meet & Greet -- 5:15 PM
Sac County Cattle Company
508 W Main Street
Sac City, IA

Calhoun County Visit -- 6:45 PM
Rockwell City, Iowa -- details forthcoming

Cherokee County Visit -- 8:30 PM
Sanford Museum
117 E Willow St
Cherokee, IA

Monday, December 23:

O’Brien County Breakfast -- 7:00 AM
Cook’s Cafe
207 8th St
Sheldon, IA

Osceola County Breakfast -- 8:15 AM
Charlies Bar
E 3rd St
Ashton, IA

Lyon County Visit -- 9:15 AM
Details forthcoming

 