U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar to visit 27 Iowa counties before Iowa Caucuses

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT)-- U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar will head off on her third bus tour starting Friday, December 20th and plans to stop in 27 Iowa Counties.
Klobuchar makes a stop in Council Bluffs on Saturday, December 21st at 8:15 p.m. at The Gorman's residence at 203 5th Ave.
Here are the other stops she will be making:
Friday, December 20:
Henry County Meet & Greet – 1:45 p.m.
Central Park Coffee
120 S Main Street
Mt. Pleasant, IA
Jefferson County Meet & Greet -- 3:45 PM
Fairfield Arts and Convention Center
200 N Main St
Fairfield, IA
Van Buren County Visit -- 5:30 PM
Dutchman’s General Store
103 Division St
Cantril, IA
Davis County Visit -- 6:45 PM
Sidelines Grill
203 Weaver Rd
Bloomfield, IA
Appanoose County Visit -- 8:15 PM
Continental Hotel
217 N 13th St
Centerville, IA
Saturday, December 21:
Wayne County Visit -- 7:50 AM
Sisters at Heart
203 W State St
Corydon, IA
Decatur County Meet & Greet -- 8:55 AM
Lamoni Community Center
108 S Chestnut Street
Lamoni, IA
Clarke County Meet & Greet -- 10:30 AM
Chamber Main Street Building
115 E Washington St
Osceola, IA
Union County Visit -- 12:30 PM
Adams Street Espresso
213 W Adams St
Creston, IA
Ringgold County Visit -- 1:50 PM
Ringgold County Freedom Rock
W 3rd Street
Diagonal, IA
Adams County Visit -- 2:45 PM
Primrose
619 Davis Ave
Corning, IA
Taylor County Visit -- 4:00 PM
Taylor County Museum
1001 Pollock Blvd
Bedford, IA
Page County Dems Ham Ball Visit -- 5:00 PM
Garrison House
106 N 16th Street
Clarinda, IA
Fremont County Visit -- 6:45 PM
Silver Spur Bar & Grill
708 Illinois St
Sidney, IA
Council Bluffs House Party -- 8:15 PM
The Gormans’ Residence
203 5th Ave
Council Bluffs, IA
Sunday, December 22:
Harrison County Visit -- 9:00 AM
Bunkhouse Cafe Too
123 N 4th Ave
Logan, IA
Shelby County Coffee Visit -- 10:15 AM
Milk and Honey
1101 7th St
Harlan, IA
Audubon County Visit -- 11:30 AM
Albert The Bull
115 Circle Dr
Audubon, IA
Crawford County Visit -- 12:30 AM
El Jimador Mexican Grill
2506 4th Ave
Denison, IA
Monona County Farm and Agricultural Discussion -- 2:15 PM
Onawa, Iowa -- Private Residence, RSVP for details
Ida County Visit -- 3:45 PM
Old Town Vineyard & Winery
512 Father Dailey Dr
Ida Grove, IA
Sac County Meet & Greet -- 5:15 PM
Sac County Cattle Company
508 W Main Street
Sac City, IA
Calhoun County Visit -- 6:45 PM
Rockwell City, Iowa -- details forthcoming
Cherokee County Visit -- 8:30 PM
Sanford Museum
117 E Willow St
Cherokee, IA
Monday, December 23:
O’Brien County Breakfast -- 7:00 AM
Cook’s Cafe
207 8th St
Sheldon, IA
Osceola County Breakfast -- 8:15 AM
Charlies Bar
E 3rd St
Ashton, IA
Lyon County Visit -- 9:15 AM
Details forthcoming