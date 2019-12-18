U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar to visit 27 Iowa counties before Iowa Caucuses

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar will head off on her third bus tour starting Friday, December 20th and plans to stop in 27 Iowa Counties.

Klobuchar makes a stop in Council Bluffs on Saturday, December 21st at 8:15 p.m. at The Gorman's residence at 203 5th Ave.

Here are the other stops she will be making:

Friday, December 20:

Henry County Meet & Greet – 1:45 p.m.

Central Park Coffee

120 S Main Street

Mt. Pleasant, IA

Jefferson County Meet & Greet -- 3:45 PM

Fairfield Arts and Convention Center

200 N Main St

Fairfield, IA

Van Buren County Visit -- 5:30 PM

Dutchman’s General Store

103 Division St

Cantril, IA

Davis County Visit -- 6:45 PM

Sidelines Grill

203 Weaver Rd

Bloomfield, IA

Appanoose County Visit -- 8:15 PM

Continental Hotel

217 N 13th St

Centerville, IA

Saturday, December 21:

Wayne County Visit -- 7:50 AM

Sisters at Heart

203 W State St

Corydon, IA

Decatur County Meet & Greet -- 8:55 AM

Lamoni Community Center

108 S Chestnut Street

Lamoni, IA

Clarke County Meet & Greet -- 10:30 AM

Chamber Main Street Building

115 E Washington St

Osceola, IA

Union County Visit -- 12:30 PM

Adams Street Espresso

213 W Adams St

Creston, IA

Ringgold County Visit -- 1:50 PM

Ringgold County Freedom Rock

W 3rd Street

Diagonal, IA

Adams County Visit -- 2:45 PM

Primrose

619 Davis Ave

Corning, IA

Taylor County Visit -- 4:00 PM

Taylor County Museum

1001 Pollock Blvd

Bedford, IA

Page County Dems Ham Ball Visit -- 5:00 PM

Garrison House

106 N 16th Street

Clarinda, IA

Fremont County Visit -- 6:45 PM

Silver Spur Bar & Grill

708 Illinois St

Sidney, IA

Council Bluffs House Party -- 8:15 PM

The Gormans’ Residence

203 5th Ave

Council Bluffs, IA

Sunday, December 22:

Harrison County Visit -- 9:00 AM

Bunkhouse Cafe Too

123 N 4th Ave

Logan, IA

Shelby County Coffee Visit -- 10:15 AM

Milk and Honey

1101 7th St

Harlan, IA

Audubon County Visit -- 11:30 AM

Albert The Bull

115 Circle Dr

Audubon, IA

Crawford County Visit -- 12:30 AM

El Jimador Mexican Grill

2506 4th Ave

Denison, IA

Monona County Farm and Agricultural Discussion -- 2:15 PM

Onawa, Iowa -- Private Residence, RSVP for details

Ida County Visit -- 3:45 PM

Old Town Vineyard & Winery

512 Father Dailey Dr

Ida Grove, IA

Sac County Meet & Greet -- 5:15 PM

Sac County Cattle Company

508 W Main Street

Sac City, IA

Calhoun County Visit -- 6:45 PM

Rockwell City, Iowa -- details forthcoming

Cherokee County Visit -- 8:30 PM

Sanford Museum

117 E Willow St

Cherokee, IA

Monday, December 23:

O’Brien County Breakfast -- 7:00 AM

Cook’s Cafe

207 8th St

Sheldon, IA

Osceola County Breakfast -- 8:15 AM

Charlies Bar

E 3rd St

Ashton, IA

Lyon County Visit -- 9:15 AM

Details forthcoming

