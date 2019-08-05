U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse announces reelection campaign, Nebraska democrats have concerns

In the aftermath of two mass shootings, U.S. Senator Ben Sasse announced his reelection campaign, saying civics and socialism are what’s at stake for 2020.

The Nebraska Democratic Party is urging Nebraskan’s to reject Sasse’s bid for a second term.

Sasse addressed the recent shootings in Texas and Ohio to start his speech at the Millard airport with his family by his side.

“We have a crisis of fatherlessness in this country that drives so many of those people to become those lone wolves shooters and killers,” said Sasse.

Many supporters filled the inside, but many with questions were waiting outside.

People like Kelly Kelly want change, worry about gun control, and would like to see automatic rifles taken off the streets.

“It’s gotten to a crisis level that we can’t ignore. We are going to either get really comfortable with the frequency of mass shootings or we are going to have to do something about it,” said Kelly.

Another topic Sasse addressed was immigration.

“It’s the government’s job to protect us and secure our borders, to maintain a framework for order liberty,” said Sasse.

Carol Windrum, wonders at what expense? She says the children are the ones that are suffering.

“This is a non-partisan message as far as we're concerned. This is not a democrat message or republican, this is a human and values and morals issue,” said Windrum.

Sasse plans to do a 93 county tour, he also did not take questions from the press today.