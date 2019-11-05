U.S. Quidditch Midwest Regional Championship to be played in Papillion

U.S. Quidditch will host its regional championship at Papillion Landing in Papillion this weekend in partnership with Sarpy County Tourism.

According to a release from Sarpy County Tourism, 14 collegiate teams from eight states, including Creighton University’s club team will come out for the two-day tournament.

The teams will be competing for the title of regional champion and be qualified for the U.S. Quidditch Cup.

“We’re delighted to host USQ and raise awareness of this sport in the Omaha community,” said Fred Uhe, Tourism Director at Sarpy County Tourism. “Quidditch is a unique and fun sport that is sure to entertain spectators of all ages.”

According to the release, Fontenelle Forest personnel will be bringing owls to the event for the full experience, along with a vendor fair managed by Omaha Comic-Con.

Free introduction to quidditch workshops will be available for ages five to 18. All interested participants must have a waiver signed by a parent or guardian.

Admission is free and open to all but money raised through donations is welcomed and will be used to help advance the sport. RSVP for the event here.

The tournament schedule can be found on the U.S. Quidditch website.

