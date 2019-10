The Omaha Sports Commission and USA Curling announced that Omaha will host the 2022 Olympic Curling trials at an announcement at Baxter Arena Wednesday.

In 2017, Omaha hosted the event and 22,000 fans attended making it the largest attended U.S. curling even in history. It generated over $2 million for the city of Omaha, according to the announcement.

Local Officials and Josh Todd, a USA Olympic curling medalist were in attendance.