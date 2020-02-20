US Defense Secretary visits STRATCOM

United States Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, on the second day of his trip to visit the country’s strategic nuclear forces, paid a visit Thursday to U.S. Strategic Air Command in Bellevue's Offutt Air Force Base.

Yesterday, Esper was in Minot, North Dakota visiting a nuclear missile field.

In Omaha, he told a crowd of military service members and their families how important it is to invest in the modernization of the U.S. nuclear force.

Esper said the visit was an important one to him.

“I think it should show you how important what you all do to our nation’s security. Our top priority is making sure we have a safe, reliable, effective, credible strategic deterrent,” he said.

Esper said the Trump Administration has made significant investments in the modernization of U.S. nuclear forces.