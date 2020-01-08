U.S. Census Bureau hiring 3,500 people in Lincoln

The U.S. Census Bureau must fill up to 3,500 jobs in the next 60 days at its Lincoln office.

According to a press release, these jobs, which include census takers and office personnel, pay $19.50 to $21.50 an hour.

With the start of the census fast approaching, the Census Bureau is continuing to ramp up its recruitment efforts to hire up to 500,000 people nationwide.

According to the release, successful applicants will play a critical role in ensuring everyone in Lincoln is accurately counted in 2020.

Responses to the 2020 Census are used by state, local, and federal officials to determine billions of dollars of funding every year for the next 10 years for critical public services such as hospitals, schools, emergency response services, and road maintenance and construction.

