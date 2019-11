Omaha police have released a surveillance picture of a woman who allegedly robbed the U.S. Bank at 132nd and West Maple.

An employee says the woman walked in about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, walked up to a teller, and handed a note. The note demanded money.

After receiving the cash, the woman left and fled on foot.

If you can help police identify her, call Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP. Tips leading to an arrest could get you $20,000.