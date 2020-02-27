US Army recruits sworn in by NASA astronaut in orbit

U.S. Army recruits had an out-of-this-world experience when they were sworn in this week.

Army Col. Andrew Morgan, a NASA astronaut, administered the oath of enlistment to Army recruits from the International Space Station. (Source: KTRK/NASA/CNN)

That’s because the person administering the oath was floating 250 miles above Earth.

“It’s really a great honor for me to administer the oaths of enlistment today from this magnificent spaceship,” U.S. astronaut Andrew Morgan told the recruits from the International Space Station on Wednesday.

Morgan is no stranger to the Army. He’s a colonel, and he lets everyone in space know it.

“I am still a soldier," Morgan said. “I’m just serving in space on the ultimate high ground.”

More than 1,000 recruits took part in the swearing-in ceremony from 150 locations across the country.

“I couldn’t say that there would be anything to top this,” said recruit Madeison Helm. “Maybe accomplishing my goals of becoming a doctor, but this is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

Now, the hard work begins. But the recruits’ mission is off and running after taking part in the historic ceremony.

“To be able to launch their careers, for lack of a better term, from the International Space Station, in our partnership with the Houston space center, is just incredible,” Brig. Gen. Patrick Michaelis said.

Copyright 2020 KTRK via CNN. All rights reserved.