HEARTLAND FLOOD: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, state governors meet for Missouri River flooding plan

Floodwaters that invaded Missouri River cities had receded or dried up are back. With more water projected to come down the river from the north, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and state governors met, Wednesday, to find ways to cut off more potential floodwaters from coming in.

"How we can work together, with regard to again, some of the short term solutions on plugging the holes in these levees to help protect people,” said Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts.

Governors from Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri, and Kansas all met at the Council Bluffs Police Department to find out how the corps of engineers is managing flooding on the Missouri River.

The Corps increased flow from Gavin's Point dam by 10,000 cubic feet-per-second the past two days.

They announced, Wednesday, another increase to 75,000 feet-per-second will be issued on Saturday - that number is more than double the speed of an average year.

"There's a lot of water on the ground coming into the lower storage reservoirs. In order to manage those pools and not have to release a lot more later, we're releasing that now,” said John Remus, Chief of Missouri River Basin Water Management Division of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. "We recognize that there is flooding going on. We know that this is going to add a little bit to that."

Remus says four to six times the average amount of rainfall in South Dakota and northern Nebraska are the leading factor for the increases.

The source of worry for homeowners along the river in Plattsmouth, NE and Nebraska City, NE where gauges project several feet above flood stage

"We're concerned about the storage upstream and how that is going to be impacting us downstream,” said Gov. Ricketts. "Some areas that were previously inundated with floodwaters are going to be re-inundated."

Until those major levee breaches are rebuilt…a task mother nature keeps delaying with record rain and re-emerging run-offs.

"These waters come down and they carry away some of the materials that we are using to plug those holes so it is slowing down some of the work of these very important levees that we've got to get done,” said Gov. Ricketts.