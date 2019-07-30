U.S. Army Corps of Engineers pushes flood risk management report and wetland conservation to congress

Lt. Gen. Todd T. Semonite, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Commanding General and 54th U.S. Army Chief of Engineers, signed a plan to implement flood risk management along Weir Gulch and Harvard Gulch in Adams and Denver County, Colorado Monday. The plan will also implement efforts to restore aquatic, wetland, and riparian habitat along the South Platte River.

According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website, the signing of the report progresses the project to Congress for authorization and appropriation.

This report is a result of a collaboration between the Omaha district, the County of Denver, and other stakeholders in order to manage solutions for flood risk management, restore 450 acres of wetland habitat on the South Platte River corridor, and remove about 460 buildings from the 1% Annual Chance Exceedance (100-year) floodplain.

More information is available on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website.