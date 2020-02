Authorities shut down northbound JFK Expressway near F Street after a wrong-way vehicle slammed into another vehicle early Tuesday morning, according to Omaha Police Department.

The crash happened just after 2:00 a.m. Investigators confirmed to 6 News that two people died in the wreck.

Crews opened the Kennedy Freeway around 6:30 a.m.

Stay with 6 News for more information on this developing story.