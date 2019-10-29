U.S. 34 near Pacific Junction eastbound lanes to open Tuesday

Eastbound lanes of U.S. 34 near Pacific Junction will be open at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, weather permitting.

According to the Iowa Department of Transportation, the outside lane of U.S. 34 will remain closed for a mile east of the Missouri River for levee repairs.

Traffic will also be able to return to the original 65 mph speed limit.

The traffic light at 188th Street will continue to flash red until Thanksgiving, continuing it to be an all-way stop until then, according to the release.

IDOT reminds drivers to be cautious, obey speed limits and other signs, and remember that fines double in work zones.

