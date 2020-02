OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Westbound traffic into Wyoming has been halted in western Nebraska. Authorities said Monday that U.S. Highway 30 is closed from 9 miles west of Brule to the Wyoming state line.

The Nebraska Transportation Department says Interstate 80 is closed from Big Springs west to the state line.

Wyoming authorities report that much of I-80 has been closed to travelers because of whiteout and other winter conditions.